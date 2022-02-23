Venkat Prabhu Gets Ticket for Ajith's Valimai, Brother Premgi Asks to Get One for Him too

The fans are going gaga over Ajith’s next action thriller, Valimai, even before it has hit theatres. The film will be released in over 4000 theatres worldwide on 24 February, with nearly all of Tamil Nadu’s theatres already sold out for the first weekend. It is estimated that Valimai is all set to collect up to Rs 30 crore in Tamil Nadu alone from the first day.

Not just the fans, but the entire film fraternity is awaiting the release of the film. Amid the mad rush for tickets to the film, actor and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who directed Ajith in Mankatha, expressed his delight on Twitter and revealed that he had got tickets for Valimai’s first day first show (FDFS).

In response to his tweet, Venkat Prabhu’s brother Premgi, who co-starred with Ajith in Mankatha, requested Venkat Prabhu to give him one ticket for the FDFS of Valimai. Following that, Gangai Amaran, their father, responded, asking Venkat Prabhu to take his brother Premgi to the movie as well.

This Twitter conversation between the three is making the rounds on social media since it demonstrates his family’s affection and bond with Ajith.

The much-anticipated film Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar, is just a day away from hitting theatres, and the film is expected to be a box office smash. The anticipation for Valimai has always been strong, and it will be the only major Tamil release this week. Both of these factors have resulted in the film occupying a large number of screens around the world, with more than 1000 screens in Tamil Nadu alone. Valimai became the first film to reach this milestone, and we may expect a few more screens to be added as demand for Valimai tickets grows.

Valimai will propel Ajith to new heights, as the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, marking the actor’s first pan-India release. Fans are ecstatic to see the film since it marks the return of their favourite star to the big screen after a two-year absence.

