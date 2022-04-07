Venkat Prabhu Joins Hands With Naga Chaitanya For Their Next Venture

Director Venkat Prabhu’s recently released film Manmadha Leelai received a mixed response. While some have criticised the film citing predictable and unsatisfactory climax, others appreciated it calling it a simple story given perfect treatment. Now Venkat is gearing up for his next film with Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

The film has been tentatively titled NC22. NC22 will be Chaitanya’s first Telugu-Tamil bilingual film. It will also be Venkat’s first Telugu directorial. Venkat announced this project on April 5 on Twitter. Venkat wrote that God is kind, with blessings of the almighty and fans, and he is announcing his next bilingual (Tamil and Telugu) film. Venkat tagged producer Srinivasaa Chitturi and production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

Advertisement

In a statement, Venkat said that he has written a winning script for Chaitanya. As described by Venkat, this film is going to be a commercial entertainer. Venkat said that he has also signed some popular technicians for the film.

Chaitanya also shared this post on Instagram writing that he is happily announcing this project NC22 directed by Venkat and produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Chaitanya exhibited his excitement by writing that he is looking forward to this exciting journey.

On the work front, Venkat is waiting for the release of his other film Party. Jai, Shaam, Shiva, Chandran, Sathyaraj and others are a part of this film. Venkat is also directing a yet to be titled film starring Prabhu Deva. Sudeep and Arvind Swamy are also a part of this film.

Advertisement

Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be seen in films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Thank You. Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chauhan and is an official remake of the film Forrest Grump.

Besides Chaitanya, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and others will also be part of this film. Chaitanya’s film Thank You has been directed by Vikram K. Kumar. Besides Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Sai Sushanth Reddy and others will be seen in this film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.