Venkatesh All-Set For Netflix Debut. Will Megastar Chiranjeevi Also Head To OTTs?

Superstar Venkatesh is all set to make his OTT debut soon. Telugu stars such as Jr NTR, Nani and Nagarjuna have already entertained the audience with programmes such as the Telugu versions of Kaun Banega Crorepati and Bigg Boss. And now other senior actors, too, are planning to try their luck on new platforms.

While Jr NTR hosted the Telugu version of KBC, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is doing a talk show called ‘Unstoppable with NBK’ for the OTT platform ‘Aha’. The first episode of the show featured actor Mohan Babu along with his daughter Manchu Lakshmi and son Manchu Vishnu.

After that, actors such as Nani, Anil Ravipudi, Brahmanandam and the whole ‘Akhanda’ team appeared on the show. As per reports, Mahesh Babu will soon be appearing on the show.

Recently, ‘Victory’ Venkatesh (Venkatesh Daggubati) started shooting for a Netflix web series with his elder brother Rana. This web series is titled, Rana Naidu. Shooting for it is already in full swing. However, this interest in OTT platforms among Telugu actors is fairly new.

When it comes to the Hindi film industry, many top actors such as Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee have played roles for OTT platforms. However, Telugu actors were late to take an interest in it. But with the growth of OTT platforms threatening the survival of theatres, more and more stars are leaning towards it.

According to sources in Tollywood, Chiranjeevi has also recently expressed willingness to work in a web series. Jagapathi Babu has already done a show called Gangsters. Srikanth also appeared in the web series titled ‘Chess’.

