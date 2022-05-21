Venkatesh Tripled His Remuneration For Anil Ravipudi’s Upcoming Telugu Film F3

Venkatesh Daggubati, better known to Telugu audiences as Victory Venkatesh, is known for his versatile roles in Telugu films. With director Anil Ravipudi’s F3: Fun and Frustration, which is slated to be released on May 27, he is set to return to the big screen after a long break. F3 is the sequel to Anil’s F2, which was released in 2019. The original cast from F2 is set to return for the sequel with a few more new faces.

Venkatesh played a crucial role in the 2019 film and was critical to the film’s success. After F2 became a blockbuster, Venkatesh is said to have hiked his fee by three times for the sequel. The actor had taken home Rs 5 crore for F2 but for the upcoming sequel, he is reportedly getting Rs 15 crore. Varun Tej and Tamannaah, who are playing lead roles, were also lavishly compensated by the producers.

Following the success of F2, the film’s producer Dil Raju agreed to the higher remunerations of actors for F3. Dil Raju also said that though the production costs of F3 are way higher than that of F2, he is sure that the film will recover all its costs and do wonders at the box office.

F3 is the first family-oriented comedy entertainer to be released in theatres after the third wave of Covid-19. F3’s censor formalities were done and the film was passed with a U certificate. The final run-time has been locked at 2 hours 28 minutes. The film also has Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Rajendra Prasad, Raghu Babu, Pragathi and others in important roles. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and Pooja Hegde has made a special appearance in a dance number.

