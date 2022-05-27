Venkatesh’s Hilarious Response To Bithiri Sathi Leaves F3 Director Rolling on Floor

F3: Fun and Frustration, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej, has hit theatres worldwide today. The film has received rave reviews from audiences, who claim it is a delightful watch from start to end with a message. Pooja Hegde’s item song has also received appreciation. Recently, as part of the film’s promotion, the actors and director Anil Ravipudi had a fun interview with comedian-anchor Bithiri Sathi.

During the interview, Sathi posed a question, and Venkatesh imitated him without taking another second. This comical exchange between the anchor and the F3 star had the filmmaker burst into laughter. The video is now doing rounds on the internet and fans are loving this fun side of Venkatesh.

Meanwhile, in the romantic comedy, Victory Venkatesh’s character struggles from night vision problems, while Varun Tej’s character stammers. The appealing comic timing of Varun and Venkatesh is said to be the key element of the movie. Apart from Venky and Varun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada have played leading ladies in the film.

Fans have widely praised Venkatesh’s performance. The comic sequences in the film were also well received by viewers. Overall, F3 has impressed the crowd. Many theatres have already displayed housefull boards. Going by the reports, the film is expected to run for a long time in the theatres, so the makers are likely to hold the OTT release for some time.

The sequel to the 2019 film F2 is bankrolled by Shirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and presented by Dil Raju. In addition to the main characters, Sonal Chauhan, Nata Kireeti, Rajendra Prasad and Sunil have important parts in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy-drama.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Sai Sri Ram, art director A S Prakash, and editor Tammiraju. Devi Sri Prasad has again done magic with his music for the film. S Krishna and Adi Narayana and Nara Praveen are credited for the hilarious puns and screenplay.

