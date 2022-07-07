Venu Thottempudi’s Character in Ravi Teja-Starrer Rama Rao on Duty Unveiled

Rama Rao on Duty, headlined by Ravi Teja, will hit the theatres soon. Meanwhile, the character poster of Venu Thottempudi from the film has surfaced online. Reportedly, the actor will be seen essaying the key role of CI Murali, who travels along Ravi Teja’s titular character almost throughout the story.

The character poster unveiled on Wednesday shows the actor dressed in a police uniform with a bit of a serious look on his face. With this highly-anticipated action thriller, Venu will make a grand comeback after he took a break from Tollywood Industry in 2013. His last outing was the comedy caper Ramachari in 2013, which was a failure.

Advertisement

Speaking of debutant Sarath Mandava directorial, the pre-release promotion activities are in full swing. So far, the makers have unveiled three numbers from the film. Now, with the release date inching closer, the post-production work is underway at a brisk pace.

Based on real-life incidents, the film is reported to have action and thrilling elements. Along with Ravi Teja in a power-packed role, the film stars two leading ladies — Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan.

In addition, it also stars Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Sarpatta John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, and Rahul Rama Krishna, Ee Rojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and many others in supporting roles.

Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, the technical crew of Ramarao On Duty ensembles Sam CS as music director soundtracks. Sathyan Sooryan ISC and Praveen KL have handled the cinematography and editing respectively for the film that will hit screens on July 29.

Advertisement

Ravi Teja was last seen in Ramesh Verma’s latest directorial Khiladi. On the work front, he has three promising projects lined up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.