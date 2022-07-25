'Verdicts and Beyond': First Look of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Theerppu Released

The first look poster for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam movie Theerppu has been released. The first look of the Rathish Ambat directorial debut introduces the film’s central characters. Sukumaran shared the first poster on social media and wrote, “Theerppu First Look!" In addition to Prithviraj Sukumaran, the poster introduced actors Indrajith Sukumaran, Siddique, Saiju Kurup, Vijay Babu, Isha Talwar, and Hannah Reji Koshy. The tagline for Theerppu’s initial glimpse is ‘Verdicts and beyond.’

Prithviraj previously announced that the first look of the film, which was rumoured to be a direct-to-OTT release, will be released on July 24 at 10 a.m. Along with Vijay Babu, the film’s co-producers are Rathish Ambat and Murali Gopy.

The film, which began filming in 2020 and was completed before the second lockdown in 2021, also stars Saiju Kurup, Vijay Babu, Hannah Reji Koshy, Isha Talwar, and Lukman Avaran.

Theerppu’s writer, Murali Gopy, describes the film as an experiment with commercial aspects. In an interview with Kochi Times, the director stated, “Theerppu is not as huge in scope as Kammarasambhavam, but it’s not a movie that will be made in a restricted environment or a limited budget like how it is generally being done during the pandemic. The film is a drama that has aspects of a thriller. Also, being a Murali Gopy script, it’s packed with performance-oriented roles."

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran is enjoying the success of his new action film Kaduva, directed by Shaji Kailas. The actor has also completed filming for his very ambitious film Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy.

Prithviraj indicated that there was a possibility of him making an appearance in Prabhas’ Salaar. He said that it struck him two years ago. He listened to the narrative and simply enjoyed it while speaking about the film which will be helmed by KFG 2 director Prashanth Neel.

