‘Very Big Thing’: Tamil Actress Gabriella Sellus On AR Rahman Following Her On Instagram

Tamil actress Gabriella Sellus, best known for her role in the TV serial Sundaru, is on the cloud nine these days. The reason is simple, AR Rahman is now just is a tap away from her. Reportedly, the acclaimed music composer follows her on Instagram. Confirming this, Gabriella said, “This is a very big thing, sir. I am so proud of this."

AR Rahman has over 6.1M followers on Instagram but he follows only 64 people, this includes Gabriella Sellus. Rahman and Gabriella have worked together for a song titled Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye. Along with Gabriella, the ace composer had roped in young Super Singer fame Poovaiyar for the song.

Gabriella has become a household name owing to her role in Sundari. She got a breakthrough into cinema after her popularity on TikTok. She made her film debut with Aira, wherein she played the role of Nayanthara’s younger character.

Sundari is a typical social dramatic series. Gabriella is playing a girl named Sundari, who often has to face criticism owing to her dark skin tone. But Sundari is an extremely talented and dedicated girl, who wants to achieve her dream. She bravely fights all the obstacles and follows her dream.

Along with being an actress, Gabriella is also a model and scriptwriter. She has acted in supporting roles in many films.

Gabriella in real life had to face many issues to enter the entertainment industry because of her skin tone. Currently, Sundari is being telecast on Sun TV.

