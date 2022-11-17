Veteran Actor Ananth Nag Reveals He Is An Ardent Admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Veteran actor Ananth Nag has always been outspoken on political and social issues. He does not shy away from speaking out on anything and recently revealed that he is a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said so while speaking at a seminar on the role of media in nation-building organised by the Karnataka Media Academy on November 16 as part of National Press Day celebrations at Bengaluru’s Journalist Bhawan.

Speaking during the session, Ananth Nag praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he greatly appreciated the work done by him as Chief Minister for fourteen years and as Prime Minister for eight and a half years. “Our Prime Minister has worked with full commitment in the last eight and a half years without taking a single day off. I have no qualms in saying that I am a devotee of Modiji," he said during his speech.

He also said that when he was invited to the symposium, he initially wondered whether National Press Day was an initiative by the Modi government but later found out through a Google search that National Press Day predated the formation of the current government by decades. He then also talked about the importance of the press in upholding freedom of speech.

Ananth Nag has always shown support for the ruling BJP party on previous occasions. He was an avid supporter of the CAA when there were protests against the bill becoming an act in 2019. However, this is the first time he has spoken openly about his admiration of Prime Minister Modi.

Ananth Nag has been helming some of the most important content-driven films of the past years, having added films such as Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu and Kavaludaari to his cap.

