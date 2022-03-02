Veteran Actor Archana Returns To Telugu Films With This Role in Chor Bazaar

Veteran actor Archana will be playing a crucial role in the movie Chor Bazaar, the makers have announced. Archana is known for her remarkable acting in films like Nireekshana and Ladies Tailor. She is now returning to Telugu films after 27 years. The winner of the National Film Awards was last seen in the Telugu movie Pachcha Toranam released in 1994.

IV Productions, the production house bankrolling the movie Chor Bazaar, has announced the reentry of Archana. The production company has shared a video featuring different characters played by Archana in Telugu movies. It said that it is proud to take Archana onboard for the movie.

The makers are yet to reveal the name of the character that Archana will essay in Chor Bazaar. Besides acting, Archana is a Kuchipudi and Kathak dancer as well. She is known for her works in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada films. She is the recipient of two National Film Awards.

Last month, the makers released the title song of Chor Bazaar. They also shared Behind The Scenes (BTS) pictures from the sets.

Ace director Puri Jagannadh’s son Akash Puri is the male lead of Chor Bazaar, helmed by Jeevan Reddy of George Reddy fame. The film also stars Gehna Sippy as the female lead. Chor Bazaar has been produced by VS Raju under V Productions. Suresh Bobbili has composed the music for the romantic action entertainer.

Director Jeevan Reddy is yet to complete the shooting of the film. He is currently shooting the movie in Hyderabad, Chennai, and other cities. The makers will announce the release date once the shoot is over.

