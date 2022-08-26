Veteran Actor Harish Roy, Who Played Khasim Chacha in KGF, Battling Cancer

Harish Roy, one of the most well-known actors in Kannada films, is going through a difficult time in his life. He is recognised for his powerful supporting roles and passionate performances. Although he has shared the screen with many prominent South Indian actors, KGF: Chapters 1 and 2 with Yash helped him get national attention. His acting abilities as Khasim Chacha in Prashanth Neel’s film are a testament to his talent and drive. Roy has a sizable fan base but regrettably, life has also given him suffering and agony in addition to love and admiration. The actor is currently in the fourth stage of throat cancer.

Harish Roy initially hid the fact that he was suffering from cancer and did not tell anyone. He thought he would miss out on roles if he revealed his ailment. However, in an interview with the content creator, influencer and YouTuber Gopi Gowdru, he opened up about his condition.

Advertisement

“Situations can bestow greatness upon you or take things away from you. There is no escaping fate. I’ve been suffering from cancer for three years. There is a reason I had a long beard when performing in KGF. to cover up the swelling in my neck that this disease has created. I put off my surgery because I didn’t have any money at first. I waited till the movies were released. Now that I’m at the fourth stage, things are becoming worse," he said. He even recalled being unable to breathe during a pivotal scene towards the climax.

The KGF actor responded that he wanted money for treatment when questioned why he avoided the media and sought to hide his illness from people. He even said he had made a video asking people for financial help from his phone to post on social media, but he has not been able to post it.

Harish is currently undergoing treatment in Kidwai hospital. As part of the treatment, his lungs have already undergone surgery, but the doctors say that more treatment is needed. However, the good thing is that after hearing about Harish’s illness, many actors, producers and directors from the Kannada film industry are coming forward to provide financial support to him. We wish the amazing actor a speedy recovery.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here