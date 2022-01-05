Veteran Actor Prem Chopra, Wife Uma Chopra Discharged From Hospital After Testing Covid-19 Positive

After being admitted to the hospital on Monday for testing Covid positive, Bollywood veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra have been discharged. They were admitted under Dr Jalil Parkar at Lilavati hospital, Mumbai for treatment. Both of them have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and were recuperating well.

His dialogue “Prem Naam Hai Mera… Prem Chopra" from the 1973 classic Bobby established him as one of the most iconic villains of all time. His spine-chilling dialogue delivery and inimitable portrayal of the vilest characters made him one of the most hated personalities on screen. The way he brings out the cunningness of the character with his voice made his presence felt despite being cast against popular leading stars.

Meanwhile, several Indian celebrities tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last couple of days.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, actor John Abraham had announced that he and his wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for Covid. Producer Ekta Kapoor too announced she has contracted the virus. Television actors Drashti Dhami, Sumona Chakravarti, Nakul Mehta, his wife Janki Mehta and their toddler Sufi, Delnaaz Irani, too, are on the list.

On Tuesday night, singer Sonu Nigan shared that he and his family members have tested positive for Covid in Dubai. The singer got himself tested thrice to confirm that he has contracted the virus.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently recovered, stars like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Shanaya Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and others are currently recovering from Covid-19. Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula and cousin Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.