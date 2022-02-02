Veteran Actor Ramesh Deo Passes Away at 93

Veteran Hindi and Marathi cinema actor Ramesh Deo died of a heart attack on Wednesday at a hospital in Mumbai, his son Abhinay Deo said. The actor was 93. “He passed away due to heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93," filmmaker Abhinay Deo informed PTI.

Deo is known for his work in many Hindi and Marathi films in his extensive career. He began his journey in the film industry by essaying the character of a villain in the 1962 film Aarti. After that, the noted actor went on to deliver memorable roles alongside stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini-Dharmendra. He has a lot of popular films to his name including the cult classic Anand, Aap Ki Kasam and Mere Apne and Dream Girl.

Ramesh Deo is survived by his actor wife Seema Deo, actor son Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo, who is known for directing films such as “Delhi Belly" and “Force". Ajinkya also happens to be a well-known actor in the Hindi and Marathi film industries.

Back in 2018, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Abhinay Deo had expressed gratitude towards his father and said, “I feel so blessed to have parents like mine who are not just inspiring public figures but inculcated in us the right values. I wasn’t launched by my father, that was never an option. I had been told early on that I would have to work really hard for every opportunity and I’m happy for it."

(With PTI inputs)

