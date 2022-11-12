Veteran Actor Sundar Raj Makes This Prophecy About His Grandson Raayan Raj Sarja

The Kannada film industry was struck with grief after the untimely demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja, who passed away due to a massive heart attack on June 7, 2020. It was an extremely difficult phase for Chiranjeevi’s family, especially his wife, Meghana Raj, who was five months pregnant at the time of his death. However, with time, the family has managed to move on from the loss and find happiness in Chiranjeevi’s son, Raayan Raj Sarja.

Meghana’s father, Sundar Raj, adores his grandson. At the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, Kora, with Kannada actor Pradeep, popularly known as Tsunami Kitty, Sundar was all praise for his grandchild. At the event, he expressed that Raayan is destined to become a superstar in Kannada cinema.

According to Sundar, everyone in his family has impressed the audience with their exemplary acting prowess. He then gave the example of his daughter, Meghana Raj, and wife Pramila Joshai, among others. The veteran actor stated that Raayan will similarly rule the industry with his impeccable acting skills.

Meanwhile, some time back, Meghana was subjected to incessant trolling on social media after she had stopped sharing posts about Chiranjeevi Sarja. She was criticised for not missing her late husband. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Jindaa actress addressed the trolls and said that she had to take a break from social media due to the toxicity online. Meghana also set the record straight by stating that she doesn’t need to prove her love for Chiranjeevi to anyone.

However, that was not the only time she had to deal with social media hate after the demise of her husband. Not so long ago, speculations about her second marriage were rife, which left many displeased. When asked by the online portal about the same, the Zebra Varakal actress said, “There is a group of people who advise me to get married. There is also a group of people who say you should be happy with your son. So, whom should I listen to?"

