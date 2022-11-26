Vikram Gokhale No More: The Towering Actor Who Flawlessly Pulled Off Both Dramatic & Comic Performances

Veteran theatre and film actor Vikram Gokhale, who made waves in Indian cinema and television industry with his acclaimed work, died on Saturday after multi-organ failure. Gokhale breathed his last in Pune at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. He was 77. The actor had been hospitalised there since November 5.

As per a statement by the hospital authorities, Gokhale’s health began deteriorating on Saturday morning following which he was put on ventilator support. His mortal remains will be taken to Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir and last rites will be performed at Vaikunth in the evening.

With a career that spanned drama, comedy, direction, theatre, television and film, Gokhale will be remembered for, above all else, his powerful personality and voice.

Born in Pune on November 14, 1945, Gokhale was the eldest child in his family. His father Chandrakant Gokhale was a veteran Marathi film and stage artiste and acted in over 70 Marathi and Hindi films. His grandmother Kamlabai Gokhale was the first female child actor of Indian cinema, who was directed by iconic filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke in his 1913 silent movie ‘Mohini Bhasmasur’.

Gokhale had made his acting debut at 26 with the 1971 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. Besides starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he was also seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dil Se, De Dana Dan, and Mission Mangal. In Marathi cinema, he was seen in Natsamrat, and Dusari Goshta and also directed a film named Aaghaat.

He also appeared in a few television shows such as Singhasan, Jeevan Saathi, Virrudh, and Sanjivani. He did not shy away from digital medium as well. The actor was seen in the 2020 OTT release Avrodh: The Siege Within. The actor was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor in 2010. He won the award for the Marathi film Anumati. He was last seen in Nikamma. The film also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty in the lead, and it was released in June.

