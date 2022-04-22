Veteran Actress Helen Begins Shooting for Her Comeback Project Brown in Mumbai: Report

Veteran actress Helen, who used to rule the screens at one time, has not lost her charm and popularity as the icon is making her comeback after almost a decade with Abhinay Deo’s web show Brown in Mumbai, reported ETimes. The series will be headlined by Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. Reportedly, the show was supposed to go on floors last year but got delayed due to the raging number of Covid-19 cases. Following that, Karisma, too, had tested positive for the same.

More hindrance was faced by the team when the director lost his father Ramesh Deo this year. However, the web show has finally started its production.

According to ETimes, the legendary actress is playing an important role in the series. Helen was last seen in the 2012 film Heroine, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma’s sister.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor took to social media on April 19 to announce her upcoming project Brown with director Abhinay Deo. The Raja Hindustani star shared a picture of a clapper board with Brown written on it. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “To new beginnings, Brown" in the caption. The film is based on the book “City of Death" by Abheek Barua.

The actress also revealed that she will share the big screen with Surya Sharma, known for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Undekhi. While the project is being helmed by Abhinay Deo, it will be distributed by Zee Studios. Abhinay Deo also expressed his excitement about Brown. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood. She played the role of Meira Sharma in the show and garnered praise for her portrayal.

