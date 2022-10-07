Veteran Actress Nafisa Ali Flaunts Her Pink Hair in Latest Post

You can always count on veteran actress Nafisa Ali to mesmerise you with her flawless acting skills. She will soon be entertaining you once again with her upcoming film Uunchai, where she will star opposite Amitabh Bachchan. However, a month ahead of her new release, she has broken the internet by posting new photos of herself. The photos immediately attracted attention as the veteran actress had coloured her hair pink.

It was a pleasant surprise to see Nafisa, known for her flowing white hair, in a completely pink look and the actress even penned down the reason she coloured her hair. Referring to herself as Nutty Nani, the 65-year-old said she wanted to surprise her kids and grandchildren.

We are sure that her kids and grandchildren loved the surprise and so did the actress’ fans. Her comments section was flooded with heart emojis. Someone even commented that she would try this pink hair look soon. Yet another user commented that Nafisa reminded him of his grandmother who passed away last year from COVID-19.

In a follow-up post, where she also flaunted her pink hair, she informed her fans that she was in Delhi for a PET scan on October 10. At the same time, she assured her fans that there was nothing to worry about as it was just a follow-up routine and asked them to wish her good health. “Thank you our beautiful world for being my guiding light “, she said.

The actress was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangstar 3 as Rajmata Yashodhara. In addition to her acting career, Nafisa is a member of the All India Trinamool Congress and is known to share her views on contemporary issues on social media.

