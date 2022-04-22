Veteran Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar Honoured By UK Tamil Studies Forum

Veteran actress and producer Radikaa Sarathkumar, known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, recently received an award for her achievements at an event held in the United Kingdom Parliament. The event was organised by the UK Tamil Studies forum and it was hosted by UK Member of Parliament Maria Miller. After receiving the award Radikaa also addressed the UK Parliament.

The event was organised to honour the women achievers and Radikaa was conferred the award for her work in the field of cinema. After receiving the award Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted, “UK Tamil Studies Forum honoured women achievers in the British Parliament, hosted by RT Hon Maria Miller MP, proud to be a recipient. Thank you for the honour."

Commenting on her achievement, Radikaa Sarathkumar said, “It was a moment of great joy and pride to receive the award in the UK Parliament. Many thanks to the selectors for giving me this award and to the screen and television industry as well as the family, who have supported me for so many years."

On the work front, Radikaa has joined hands with national award-winning filmmaker Vasanthabalan for a new web series. The upcoming venture will mark the first-time collaboration between Radikaa and the filmmaker. The web series will be produced by Radikaa Sarathkumar’s production house, Radaan Mediaworks.

Radikaa is busy with the shooting of filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Merry Christmas starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. Recently a few photos of the veteran actress with Katrina from the sets of the movie surfaced on the internet, revealing their first look in the movie. Radikaa is seen in the uniform of a lady police constable in the leaked photos while Kartrina is wearing a pink floral dress.

Radikaa now plays mostly character roles in movies. Apart from Tamil and Telugu films, she has also worked in Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films.

