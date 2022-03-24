Bengali Actor Abhishek Chatterjee Passes Away at 57, Mamata Banerjee Mourns Demise

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee died on Thursday at the age of 57. The actor was keeping unwell for a while and the exact cause of his death is unknown. According to reports, the actor fell severely ill during the shooting of a show on Wednesday and suffered a heart attack. The actor reportedly also threw up during the shooting and was attended by the crew members.

West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the popular actor on social media. She Tweeted, “Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends."

Abhishek Chatterjee made his debut in the entertainment industry alongside veteran actors like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tapas Paul, Sandhya Roy in the 1986 Bengali movie Pathbhola. Pathbhola was directed by Tarun Majumder, and its music director Hemanta Mukherjee was honoured with the BFJA Award in 1987.

The versatile actor completed his schooling at the Barangore Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama High School and graduated from the University of Calcutta. He also appeared in the Bengali TV show Khorkuto which featured Trina Saha and Koushik Roy in the lead roles. Abhishek played the role of Trina’s father in the serial and received significant acclaim for his performance. He was also known for his convincing performance in the serials- Mohor and Phagun Bou. Abhishek was extremely popular in the industry and was known for his generous behaviour.

The unfortunate demise of the actor has left the industry in shock and popular celebrities including Laboni Sarkar, Gourab Roy Chowdhury, Koushik Roy, Trina Saha among others are mourning his death.

Some other popular films of the actor include Ora Charjon, Madhur Milan, Bariwali and Amar Prem, Papi, Haraner Nat Jamai, Puroshottam, Maa, Indrajit, Natun Sansar, Mayabini among others.

