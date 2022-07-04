Veteran Director K Raghavendra Rao to Make a Film on Andhra Pradesh Politics

Raghavendra Rao is one of the most iconic filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. The 80-year-old has made several blockbusters in his storied career, which spans over five decades. K. Raghavendra Rao is also a politician and supports N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party.

The senior filmmaker has often praised the policies of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. If reports are to be believed, Rao is soon going to make a film on the politics of Andhra Pradesh. Rao’s future project will star a mass hero and will highlight the prevalent problems of the state. Reportedly, the film might even have subtle criticism of the current Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his policies.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that last week, K. Raghavendra Rao unveiled an impressive statue of late Chief Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao at a programme at Nadigaddapalem village in Guntur district. While speaking at the event, K. Raghavendra Rao stated that the people of Andhra Pradesh will never forget TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.

Director Rao also predicted that Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP will come back to power in the state in the next Assembly elections. The veteran filmmaker also went on to say that it was important that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP is defeated in the upcoming Assembly elections.

One of Tollywood’s most celebrated directors, K. Raghavendra Rao is a master at portraying engrossing stories on the silver screen. From Janaki Ramudu to Major Chandrakanth, K. Raghavendra Rao is known for taking up films from diverse genres and turning them into commercial hits.

The Annamayya director has received seven Nandi Awards and five Filmfare South Awards in his glittering career. He even directed Bollywood films in the 1980s. Rao directed Rajesh Khanna’s Naya Kadam and Masterji. He has also helmed Jeetendra’s Jaani Dost, Kaamyab, Tohfa and Hoshiyar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.