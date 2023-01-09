Veteran Kannada Actor Anant Nag To Be Conferred With Keremane Shivarama Hegde Award

Kannada actor Anant Nag’s stellar body of work has frequently received accolades from audiences. He has showcased his acting skills in films like Naa Ninna Bidalaare and Narada Vijaya. Despite a five-decade-long illustrious career, Anant is still curious to explore himself as an actor. Keeping his prestigious contributions in mind, Natyotsava Advisory Committee and Award Selection Committee have decided to reward him. According to reports, Anant will be conferred the Keremane Shivarama Hegde National Award for 2023.

The award will comprise of a cash prize worth Rs 25,000, certificates and other honours like plaque and shawl. This prize will be given in Keremane Shambhu Hegade Rashtriya Natyotsava, which will be held at Gunavante Yakshagana in Honnavar from February 3 to 7. This award is given in memory of Late Keremane Shivarama Hegde, every year to eminent personalities. Celebrities from and different fields of art and culture throughout India are also chosen for this award.

Yakshagana artist Thimmappa Hegde Shiralgi will also be felicitated with a prize titled Keremane Gajanana Hegde Award. This award carries a price of Rs 15,000 and a certificate. It is given in the memory of the late Keremane Gajanana Hegade, Shivarama Hegde’s son.

Shivarama is often remembered for his invaluable contributions to the art of Yakshagana. He was lauded for the wit and humour he brought in his dialogues. He aimed to describe even the slightest details in characters, which made his performances interesting. Gajanana had started as a teacher, but soon he also shifted to Yakshagana art and became quite famous for his portrayal of female characters. According to reports, he left no stone unturned to get into the skin of female characters, which made everyone take them seriously.

