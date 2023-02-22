Veteran Kannada actor and former Bangalore Union development minister Anant Nag will officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, February 22, evening in the presence of the party’s Karnataka unit President, Nalin Kumar Kateel. This comes as one of the significant developments in Karnataka’s politics, ahead of its assembly elections slated to be held in May. This announcement may not be surprising for his fans. This is because the 74-year-old has always been supportive of the policies of the Narendra Modi government. He has also voiced his opinions for the Kashmiri Pandit community from the South.

As stated by News9live, it is said that BJP ministers Munirathna and Dr K Sudhakar have convinced Anant to join BJP ahead of the elections. As stated in the portal, Anant is unlikely to contest the assembly elections and will majorly contribute to the campaigning of the party. He can be one of the star campaigners for the BJP. The political party is well aware of the massive popularity enjoyed by the actor in Karnataka and is looking forward to converting this into a significant vote base.

Advertisement

Anant provided his services as the Union Development Minister in Jayadevappa Halappa Patel’s cabinet in 1996. He also served as the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). The actor also tried unsuccessfully to contest against former CM Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna (Congress) and fellow actor Mukhyamantri Chandru from BJP.

Anant fought this triangular election held in the Chamarajpet constituency in 2004 on a Janata Dal (Secular) ticket. After losing this election, Anant maintained a distance from politics. In 2020, Anant said that it was very easy to play the role of a politician on screen and it was only after he entered politics in real life that he realised how difficult it was. Followers will be exhilarated to know that the Naa Ninna Bidalaare actor has again made a comeback in politics now.

Anant is also a foot forward when it comes to acting and has recently essayed an important role in the upcoming film Mandala: The UFO Incident, directed by Ajay Sarpeshkar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here