Veteran Kannada Actor Shankar Rao Passes Away at 84 in Bengaluru

Veteran Kannada actor Shankar Rao, who is best known for playing Boss Balaraju in Paapu Pandu, passed away on October 18. He was 84. The actor reportedly breathed his last around 6:30 AM at his residence in Arekere, Bengaluru. According to reports, Rao was suffering from age related ailments for a long time. The funeral is likely to take place on Monday in Banashankari Chittagram, Bengaluru.

Many actors in the Kannada film industry have expressed their condolences on the demise of the actor. Rao’s Paapu Pandu co-star Shalini Satyanarayan also remembered the actor. Talking to Etimes, she said, “Shankar Rao sir was indeed a cute person on-screen and off-screen as well. He will be truly missed. He never showed any sort of discrimination between senior and junior artists. He never had the superiority of being an ace actor."

Known for his comic role, the veteran actor had acted in over 100 films, as well as television shows. He was also a thespian and the part of the Nataranga troupe since 1973. Some of his noted films include Vamsi, Prince Friends, Kannada Kiran Bedi, Milan, Uppi Dada MBBS, Veer Kannadiga among others. Apart from his most noted work in Paapu Pandu, he has also acted in television shows including Mayamruga, Parva and Silli Lalli.

