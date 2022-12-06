Veteran Kannada Filmmaker SK Bhagavan Hospitalised Due Age-Related Ailments

Director SK Bhagavan has been admitted to Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru as he is suffering from several age-related health issues. He was feeling unwell for the past few days, following which the veteran Kannada filmmaker had to be admitted to the hospital. The 89-year-old, who has also been a producer and an actor, is suffering from cold and breathing problems.

In his initial days, SK Bhagavan started acting in stage dramas with Hirannaiah Mithra Mandali. Then he began his film career as an assistant to Kanagal Prabhakar Shastri in 1956 with the film Bhagyodaya. He made his directorial debut in the film industry with the film Sandhya Raga, although the direction was credited to AC Narasimha Murthy. His first official film was Jedara Bale, starring Rajkumar — which he co-directed along with Director Dorai.

They went on to emerge as a director duo. DoraiRaja–Bhagavan has directed several films which became huge hits at the box office. The Kannada duo have directed several films including Kasturi Nivasa, Eradu Kanasu, Bayalu Dhari, Gaali Mathu, Chandayana Gombe, Hosa Belaku, Benkiya Bale, Jeevana Chaitra, and some James bond-style movies such as Goa Dalli C.I.D 999, Operation Jackpot C.I.D 999 and Operation Diamond Racket.

The last film, which the duo directed was Mangalya Bandhana. The duo has directed nearly 50 films together. Besides Rajkumar, Dorairaj and SK Bhagavan have worked with Ananth Nag and Lakshmi in several films. Music director duo Rajan-Nagendra has also worked in most of their films.

Apart from directing, SK Bhagavan has also acted in several films including Hosa Belaku, Bhagyodaya, Mangala soothra, Rowdy Ranganna, Vasantha Geetha, Soothradhara and Bangalore Mail. He was also felicitated with the title “Father of Kannada Novel-Based Films".

He has a long experience of 65 years in the film industry. Currently, he is the principal of the Adarsha Film Institute.

He retired from filmmaking after Dorairaja’s death. The duo has garnered immense praise and applause for their exceptional direction skills.

