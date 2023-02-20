Kannada filmmaker SK Bhagavan died on Monday due to age-related ailments. The veteran filmmaker was 90. He was one of the last remaining links to Kannada cinema’s golden age, an era where superstar Dr Rajkumar reigned. Together with his work partner B Dorai Raj, with whom he was collectively referred to as Dorai-Bhagavan, the director made 49 films — many of which were box office successes. He made his 50th and final film as a director in 2019. The director duo worked closely with Dr Rajkumar to produce several classic Kannada films, including Kasturi Nivasa. With Ananth Nag and Lakshmi, the team later produced a number of successful movies.

Bengaluru-born Bhagavan began his career with Hirannaiah Mitra Mandali in the theatre as an actor, before joining the film industry in 1956 as film writer Kanagal Prabhakara Shastry’s assistant. Bhagavan was known to make the first-ever James Bondesque film in Indian cinema, Jedara Bale starring Dr Rajkumar. His association with the legendary Kannada star continued with films like Kasturi Nivasa, Eradu Kanasu and Giri Kanye. Dr Rajkumar’s family presented the first-ever Appaji Souharda Award (organised by the Rajkumar trust) to Bhagavan in April 2010.

Advertisement

Later in life, the director served for a significant amount of time as the Adarsha Film and Television Institute’s principal, where he fostered a large number of film talents. He returned to the film industry in 2019 and made his 50th feature film, Aduva Gombe, starring Ananth Nag and Sanchari Vijay.

Like Dr Rajkumar’s son Puneeth Rajkumar — who had donated his eyes — Bhagavan had also reportedly pledged to donate his eyes to the needy after his death. Puneeth’s eyes reportedly benefited four patients, after his demise in 2021.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled the veteran filmmaker’s death through a tweet.

Advertisement

“I was very saddened to hear the news of the renowned director of the Kannada film industry SK Bhagavan’s death. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this pain," he wrote.

Read all the Latest Movies News here