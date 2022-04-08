Veteran Lyricist Maya Govind Dies Aged 82, Was Undergoing Brain Clot Treatment

Veteran lyricist Maya Govind died on Thursday at her residence in Mumbai. Maya was 82. She was undergoing brain clot treatment for the past four months. Maya’s son Ajay Govind revealed that the veteran lyricist developed a urine infection, further deteriorating her health.

Ajay said that it felt like she would recover but her condition kept getting worse. Ajay said that her mother was brought back from the hospital about a month and a half ago. According to Ajay, his mother was brought back home so that she could be taken care of in a better way.

Ajay said that his mother had worked in almost 350 films and provided vocals for more than 800 songs. According to Ajay, Maya was not active due to health reasons but she loved reciting poems while visiting relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Ajay talked about how her mother was close to music composer duo Kalyanji-Anandji and writer-director Ramanand Sagar. He said that she shared a great bond with composers late Bappi Lahiri and Khayyam as well. Maya was also good friends with the iconic music composer duo of Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen.

Maya’s final rites were held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday at 5 pm.

Maya was married to late director Ram Govind. Maya penned songs for serials Maayka and Phulwa. She maintained the charm of writing in Indie-pop’s era and penned the lyrics for Falguni Pathak’s hit chartbuster Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.

The veteran writer penned songs, couplets and verses for serial Mahabharat. Maya’s biggest shot to fame was the song Kajre Ki Baati from the film Sawan Ko Aane Do, which was directed by Kanak Mishra. She was also associated with serials like Vishnu Puran, Draupadi, Aap Beeti, Kismat etc. her songs from films like Bawri, Dalal, Gaj Gamini and others were super hits.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.