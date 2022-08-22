Veteran Malayalam Music Director R Somasekharan Dies Aged 77

Veteran Malayalam music director R Somasekharan died Monday morning at 5:15 at a private nursing home in Thiruvananthapuram. R Somasekharan was 77 years old when he breathed his last. He lived in Thiruvananthapuram Kanjirampara Kairali Nagar Souparnika and was the son of Bharti Amma and Parameswaran Unnithan.

According to the sources, the funeral rites of R Somasekharan will be held on Monday evening at Thycaud Shanthi Kavadam in Thiruvananthapuram.

The music director is survived by his wife Jayamani and children Jayasekhar, Jayasri, and Jayadev.

R Somasekharan is the elder brother of the noted Indian television and film director Suresh Unnithan who especially works in Malayalam films. He is best known for his works like Ulsavamelam, Sathyaprathinja, Rishyasringan, Mukha Chithram, and Ayaal. R Somasekharan has also penned the songs for the film Ayaal which was directed by his younger brother.

Advertisement

On the work front, music director R Somasekharan, who studied music from a young age and regularly participated in competitions, entered the film industry in 1982 and made his debut in the Malayalam music industry by composing the songs like Prakrithee Prabhaamayi and Maaranicheppile, for the film Ithum Oru Jeevitham. The songs were sung by veteran musicians KJ Yesudas and S Janaki.

He then went to Madras and tried to become a singer, but he returned and started composing and singing in professional plays. Later, R Somasekharan worked as a music director for several films, including Aardram, Venalkkaalam, Brahmaasthram, and Ee Abhaya Theeram.

The song Puliyilakkarayolum from the film Jaathakam brought him into the limelight. His other notable works include the songs Mounangal Polum, Unni Nilaavine, Poo Vidarnnappol, Mazha Peythu, Thanalmaram Illatha Bhoomi, and Velicham Mizhi Pootti. Overall R Somasekharan has composed music for around 50 serials and also made about 40 albums, including devotional songs.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here