Veteran Playback Singer Sangeetha Sajith Passes Away

Prominent south singer Sangeetha Sajith, who sang primarily in Malayalam films since the 90s, died on Sunday, May 22. She was 46.

According to reports, the veteran singer was suffering from kidney-related ailments and was undergoing treatment for the same. She breathed her last early morning on Sunday at her sister’s house in Thiruvananthapuram. Her funeral service was held on Sunday evening at the Saanthi Kavadam cremation in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram.

The renowned vocalist sang over 200 songs and contributed her voice to songs across genres and languages. Her songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada have received immense love from the audience. Her song ‘Thanneerai Kathalikkum…’ from the Tamil film Mr Romeo, created by A R Rahman, was a huge hit.

Thalam Poyi Thappum Poyi from the movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Alare Govinda from Kakkakuyil, Pazzhassi Raja’s Odathandil Thalam Kottum and Dhum Dhum Dooreyetho from the movie Rakkilipattu are some of her other hits.

The song Gnana Pazhathai Pizhinth by KB Sundarambal also got her recognition for the singer’s incredible ability to sing in a manner comparable to Sundarambal’s voice. When then-chief minister Jayalalithaa saw Sangeetha performing this melody at the Tamil Nadu Government Film Awards ceremony, she reportedly presented her with a gold necklace.

Her last melody in a Malayalam film was the theme song for the recently released Prithviraj’s film Kuruthi.

