Veteran Singer Edava Basheer Collapses on Stage During Live Concert, Dies; Funeral to Be Held Today

Noted Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer, 78, passed away on Saturday while performing on stage. His funeral will be held today, May 29 at Kadappakada Juma Masjid Kabarishthan at 3 p.m. Basheer was performing in a programme organised by Blue Diamond orchestra where he was rendering a Hindi song ‘Mano ho thum’ and suddenly fell on stage. He has been a part of the orchestra for a long time now. He was rushed to a private hospital at Cherthala but he passed away.

The function was at Pathirappaly in Kollam district.

The veteran singer has been in the limelight since his school days as he bagged several awards and prizes for his music. He shot to fame and floated a music troupe ‘Sangeethalaya’ at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district which was inaugurated by Malayalam’s most reputed singer, K.J. Yesudas.

Basheer was a regular at all temple festivals across Kerala and his song “Akasaroopini, Annapoorneswari" in praise of the goddess Durga is one of the songs which was in high demand by the listeners during his public programmes. He had travelled across the globe with his music and had performed in the United States, United Kingdom, European countries, middle eastern countries and far eastern nations.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheeshan condoled the passing away of Edava Basheer. Playback singer K S Chithra, too, paid tributes to the late singer.

She wrote, “Tributes to singer Edawa Basheerka. I wish the soul eternal peace 🙏"

Fans have also taken to social media to mourn his demise.

May his soul rests in peace

(With IANS inputs)

