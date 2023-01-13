Veteran Tamil Actor Ramki Comes On Board For Naga Chaitanya-Starrer Custody

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya-starrer Custody has been creating headlines ever since its first look and title poster were unveiled on the actor’s 36th birthday. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Custody is touted to be an action thriller. The film boasts of an ensemble cast of Krithi Shetty, R Sarath Kumar and Arvind Swamy in titular roles. Now, a new actor will be joining the film’s cast. He is none other than veteran Tamil actor Ramki. Production house Srinivasaa Silver Screens unveiled the news on their official Twitter handle. The post read, “Another Versatile Actor in our Custody. We are delighted to welcome the Most Passionate ACTOR Ramki Garu Onboard. A Venkat Prabhu HUNT."

The hashtag #CustodyOnMay12 was also added to the post, along with the official Twitter handles of Custody’s cast members.

The intriguing poster reveals a picture of Ramki against the backdrop of a case file. A representation of handcuffs is also displayed in one corner of the poster. The words ‘Welcome on board Ramki’ is printed on the case file in the form of a red stamp mark.

It has been reported that Ramki would be playing an important character in Custody. The actor was last seen in Karthick Naren’s Maaran, starring South superstar Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. The 60-year-old actor was also a part of K P Tanasekar’s Tamil-language drama Gurumoorthi.

Naga Chaitanya will be essaying a cop named Shiva in the film. Krithi has been roped in as his love interest in the film. Arvind Swamy will play the antagonist. Custody marks filmmaker Venkat’s foray into Telugu films. Renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja and his equally talented son Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for the film. Custody is geared up to hit the movie screens on May 12 in Tamil and Telugu languages.

