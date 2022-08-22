Veteran Tamil Director SP Muthuraman Has This Advice For Young Filmmakers

The trailer and audio launch event of the upcoming Tamil film Title was held recently at Prasad Studios in Chennai. Title is helmed by filmmaker Takoth Vijay and produced by Dilli Babu K’s DBK International Films. The film features Vijith

and Ashwini Chandrasekar in the lead roles.

The event was attended by many stalwarts of the Tamil film industry, including veteran directors SP Muthuraman and K Bhagyaraj. Both made some interesting observations about the current situation in the Tamil film industry.

K Bhagyaraj, showing support for small filmmakers who make movies on a shoestring budget, said that there should be provisions for small movies to do good business too. He appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to implement a new law for that. He said that a law should be brought to reserve at least one screen for small-budget films in a four-screen multiplex. He said that this would hopefully give small budget films the much-needed boost they require to do well at the box office.

SP Muthuraman, in his speech compared contemporary filmmakers to directors of his time, saying that contemporary ones make lesser films compared to their elder peers. “I have directed 25 films with Rajinikanth, 10 films with Kamal Haasan and 3 films with Sivaji Ganesan. I have also directed many films with other actors. I have directed 70 films in total. However, directors today stop with just four or five films. This is because they do not write enough stories. They are not that well versed with writing", he said. He urged upcoming directors to surpass the earlier directors and make at least around 80 or 100 films.

Apart from them, producer Dilli Babu thanked everyone for supporting him in making a small budget film like Title and talked about how promoting a small movie is not easy.

