Telugu Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Dies at 87, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Others Offer Condolences

Veteran Telugu actor and former Parliamentarian Kaikala Satyanarayana died at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday after a brief illness, said his family members. The 87-year-old actor is survived by his wife, son and two daughters. The last rites of Kaikala will be performed at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills on Saturday. In his six-long decade career in the film industry, he has acted in over 750 films.

He has received several awards, including the 2011 Raghupati Venkaiah Award, the 2017 Filmfare Awards for lifetime achievement award for Telugu cinema and the Andhra Pradesh government’s Nandi film awards.

Advertisement

Several noted celebrities took to social media to mourn his demise. RRR actor Ram Charan tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace🙏"

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏"

Advertisement

Allu Arjun shared, “saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace #kaikalasatyanarayana"

Chiranjeevi shared a series of photos along with the late veteran actor from his last visit. He wrote, “Rest in peace. Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma, Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu"

Advertisement

The veteran actor shared screen space with Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun.

Advertisement

Born on July 25, 1935, in Krishna district, Kaikala completed his primary education in Gudlavalleru and intermediate education and graduation in Vijayawada. Kaikala was first noticed by DL Narayana, who offered him a role in his film Supayi Koothuru directed by Changayya in 1959.

Though the film did not do well at the box office, his acting chops were noticed for his resemblance to NT Rama Rao. Following this, he was offered a role by NTR in his film Aproova Sahasra Siraccheda Chintamani in 1960 helmed by SD Lal.

It was B Vittalacharya, who first offered him a negative role in Kanaka Durga Pooja Mahima. Since then he was known for his antagonist roles. Kaikala also established Rama Films production house and gave the industry films like Kodama Simham, Bangaru Kutumbam and many others.

Kaikala also had a brief political career in Andhra Pradesh. He was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha from Machilipatnam on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but withdrew from politics after 1998.

Notably, Kaikala Satyanarayana was last seen in Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi in 2019 as the role of Pooja Hegde’s grandfather.

Read all the Latest Movies News here