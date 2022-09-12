Veteran Telugu Actor U. Krishnam Raju Dies Aged 83; A Look at His Career and Life

Veteran Telugu actor U. Krishnam Raju died on Sunday. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital in Gachibowli. Being one of the top-notch actors, Krishnam also acquired a significant amount of wealth in his lifetime. According to the reports going viral recently, he had acquired some land in Mogalturu village, West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. Apart from this land, he also owned a building in Mogalturu village.

As stated in reports, Krishnam also owns four expensive houses in cities like Chennai and Hyderabad. In addition to these lavish houses, Krishnam is also the owner of a home in Jubilee Hills. According to reports, the cost of this home is Rs 18 crore. The list doesn’t end here. The Bullet actor owns a farmhouse as well in Hyderabad. He established Gopikrishna Movies Company and produced many films under this banner.

Besides the lavish homes, farmhouse and production house, he has a splendid car collection as well. Krishnam has a slew of amazing cars like Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 90 Lakhs and Toyota Fortuner of Rs 40 Lakhs. He had other cars as well worth Rs 2 crore.

As stated in reports, the total amount of his property is worth Rs 800 crore.

Apart from these details regarding property, Krishnam also hogged the limelight for his last film Radhe Shyam. Radhe Shyam was directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar and performed poorly at the box office. This film narrated the story of a palmist Vikramaditya and his love story with Prerna. Krishnam essayed the role of Paramahamsa, Vikramaditya’s teacher.

In addition to acting, Krishnam was also active in politics. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 1998. He was elected in 1999 on a BJP ticket from Kakinada and Narsapur constituencies. Krishnam was also Union Minister of state for four years during A.B. Vajpayee’s last term as Prime Minister from 1999-2004.

