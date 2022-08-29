Veteran Telugu Actor Vidya Sagar Passes Away At 73

Veteran Tollywood actor, director and writer Vidya Sagar Raju passed away at the age of 73. His family members confirmed that he breathed his last on Sunday. He was suffering from paralysis and old-age related illness for the past few years.

Since he was detected with paralysis, he had been confined to a wheelchair. However, despite being in a wheelchair, he continued to act in several movies. He was also a popular theatre artist, who went on to act in almost 100 movies. Many may not be knowing that the late actor was the husband of renowned actress Ratna Sagar.

Vidya Sagar started his career as a theatre actor and later entered the Telugu film industry. He played an important role in the 1984 movie Ee Chaduvulu Makodhu, which was directed by Satyanarayana Vejella.

Apart from acting, he also worked as a co-director, as well as a writer, for many Telugu films. But, he rose to prominence after starring in multiple movies directed by Jandhyala.

Vidya Sagar was at the peak of his career when he was diagnosed with paralysis. Over the last few days, the actor’s health had deteriorated further. He was being treated at home. He reportedly died while undergoing treatment.

The actor has two daughters. After the news of Vidya Sagar’s death, many celebrities extended their condolences to his family. Fans also mourned his death by paying him tributes on social media.

On the other hand, the Telugu film fraternity also faced another tragedy. Famous director KS Ravindra’s father, Kolli Mohana Rao, died of a liver-related disease on August 28. He was 69 years old. He was suffering from the illness for quite some time now and was being treated at a hospital in Hyderabad. Kolli Mohana Rao has been survived by his son and wife. A lot of Telugu celebrities expressed their grief about Ravindra’s loss on social media.

