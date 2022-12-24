Veteran Telugu Star Kaikala Satyanarayana’s Last Rites Performed in Hyderabad

Telugu star Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away on December 23. The veteran actor, who was suffering from various health problems for a while, was 87 years old. His last rites were held today in Hyderabad’s Maha Prasthanam cremation in Jubilee Hills. Satyanarayana’s body was cremated by his son. Minister Errabelli Dayakara Rao was present at the location, on behalf of the Telangana government. Fans too gathered to pay their tribute to the late actor.

The star debuted in 1959 with the film Sipayi Kuthuru. Kaikala dominated the Telugu film industry with his unique performances in superhit films like Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddham, Narthanasala, Yamagola, Soggadu, Adavi Ramudu and Daana Veera Soora Karna.

Advertisement

He entertained the audience with various roles in about 770 films during his six-decade career. He depicted distinctive roles in his long career and has shared screen space with most of the heroes of Telugu films, from senior NTR to junior NTR. Kaikala was last seen in Mahesh Babu-starrer 2019-film Maharshi.

In his illustrious career, he depicted varied roles, like that of father, grandfather, villain and comedian; and tapped into different genres like folk, mythology and history on the Telugu screen. He also entertained audiences with his performances in Kannada and Tamil films, along with Subhash Ghai’s Karma and Sri Ramavanavas. Apart from acting, he even tapped into politics. He was elected as MP from the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency on behalf of Telugu Desam in 1996.

His demise came as a shock to the Telugu film industry and political world. After learning about his death, many celebrities and politicians expressed their condolences to his family members. Many expressed their deepest condolences on the social media platform. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with some ministers expressed their condolences on the veteran actor’s death.

Read all the Latest Movies News here