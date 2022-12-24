Home » News » Movies » Veteran Telugu Star Kaikala Satyanarayana’s Last Rites Performed in Hyderabad

Veteran Telugu Star Kaikala Satyanarayana’s Last Rites Performed in Hyderabad

After learning about his death, many celebrities and politicians have expressed their condolences to his family members.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 18:09 IST

Hyderabad, India

Fans too gathered to pay their tribute to the late actor.
Fans too gathered to pay their tribute to the late actor.

Telugu star Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away on December 23. The veteran actor, who was suffering from various health problems for a while, was 87 years old. His last rites were held today in Hyderabad’s Maha Prasthanam cremation in Jubilee Hills. Satyanarayana’s body was cremated by his son. Minister Errabelli Dayakara Rao was present at the location, on behalf of the Telangana government. Fans too gathered to pay their tribute to the late actor.

The star debuted in 1959 with the film Sipayi Kuthuru. Kaikala dominated the Telugu film industry with his unique performances in superhit films like Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddham, Narthanasala, Yamagola, Soggadu, Adavi Ramudu and Daana Veera Soora Karna.

Advertisement

He entertained the audience with various roles in about 770 films during his six-decade career. He depicted distinctive roles in his long career and has shared screen space with most of the heroes of Telugu films, from senior NTR to junior NTR. Kaikala was last seen in Mahesh Babu-starrer 2019-film Maharshi.

In his illustrious career, he depicted varied roles, like that of father, grandfather, villain and comedian; and tapped into different genres like folk, mythology and history on the Telugu screen. He also entertained audiences with his performances in Kannada and Tamil films, along with Subhash Ghai’s Karma and Sri Ramavanavas. Apart from acting, he even tapped into politics. He was elected as MP from the Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency on behalf of Telugu Desam in 1996.

RELATED NEWS

His demise came as a shock to the Telugu film industry and political world. After learning about his death, many celebrities and politicians expressed their condolences to his family members. Many expressed their deepest condolences on the social media platform. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with some ministers expressed their condolences on the veteran actor’s death.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 24, 2022, 18:09 IST
last updated: December 24, 2022, 18:09 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya Raise Temperature With Latest Photoshoot, Check Out The Couple's Hottest Pictures