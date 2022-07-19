Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai to Star Vijay Sethupathi's Son Surya?

Back in 2019, it was announced that National Award-winning filmmaker Vetri Maaran had teamed up with comedian-actor Soori for a film based on the short story Thunaivan written by Jeyamohan. Amid speculation in 2020, when the film was revived after a postponement due to Covid-19, it was then announced that director Bharathiraja and Vijay Sethupathi had joined the cast. Moving further, last year the makers titled the film Viduthalai.

Now, the latest update on the project is that Surya, the son of Vijay Sethupathi, has been roped in to play an important role in the Vetri Maaran directorial. An official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

If reports are anything to go by, it is believed that Surya will essay the younger version of Vijay Sethupathi’s character of Vaathiyaar in the upcoming film.

It is known that the young actor made his acting debut by essaying the younger version of his father in the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. In 2019, he appeared with his father again in a Tamil film titled Sindhubaadh. In it, the father-son duo played thieves in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu.

For those who are not familiar, pictures and videos of the father-son duo go viral in seconds on social media. Fans are eagerly awaiting to witness more of the duo on the big screen.

Coming back to Viduthalai, the film produced by Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment will feature music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Cinematography for Viduthalai is provided by R Velraj, stunt choreography by Peter Hein, and R Ramar is in charge of the editing. Jacki is providing art direction. The makers plan to release the film in Tamil along with other Indian languages.

