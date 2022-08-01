Vetrimaaran Confirms Dhanush’s Vada Chennai 2 to Soon go on Floors

The filmmaker-actor duo of Vetrimaaran and Dhanush has been a roaring success. Both Vetrimaaran and Dhanush have delivered many blockbusters and cultivated a huge fan base. They have also forged a very close working relationship over the years. It can be said that Dhanush and Vetrimaaran have complimented each other’s growth in the industry. Dhanush’s memorable performances in Vetrimaaran’s Polladhavan, Aadu Kaalam, and Asuran made him a popular choice for prominent filmmakers in the South film industry.

Dhanush also starred in Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai. The film achieved great success at the box office. Therefore, fans are eagerly waiting for Vada Chennai 2 and there is great buzz about the film on social media. At the audio launch of Dhanush’s upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam, filmmaker Vetrimaaran provided a big update on Vada Chennai 2.

When he was asked about the much-awaited film, Vetrimaaran confirmed that it was indeed happening. The veteran filmmaker revealed that he is currently busy with two of his upcoming projects, Vaadivaasal and Viduthalai. Vetrimaaran went on to say that he will start working with Dhanush on Vada Chennai 2 once both his projects are wrapped.

Vetrimaaran’s clarification has brought great joy to the die-hard fans of the actor, who were worried about the project getting shelved. Earlier, reports also suggested that Vada Chennai 2 might be released directly on an OTT platform.

Currently, Dhanush is basking in the success of his latest film, The Gray Man. The Netflix film has been directed by the Russo brothers of Avengers fame and received glowing reviews from critics. Dhanush is also looking forward to Venky Atluri’s Vaathi. The social drama stars Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. The social drama revolves around a young lecturer and his fight against the education mafia.

