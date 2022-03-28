Viacom18 Announces Multi-format Content Destination 'Fully Faltoo' & Artist-first Digital Label KaanPhod

Bored of scrolling through the same content, day in and day out? Get set to be thoroughly entertained – whether it’s witty humour and thought-provoking reactions, or original music to pep your playlist and music documentaries to dive into, it’s all here. India’s leading entertainment conglomerate Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English (YME) cluster has announced two new offerings. With short and long format content ranging across genres, multiplatform video content destination Fully Faltoo will appeal to Gen Z and millennials. KaanPhod, an artist-first label, will serve as a platform to offer language-agnostic, music-centric content across digital as well as major audio streaming platforms including YouTube.

The YME cluster over these recent years has aggressively expanded its digital footprint, giving its ubiquitous audience wide-ranging content to escape from the mundane. The natural evolution of Fully Faltoo - from an NFT marketplace (https://www.fullyfaltoonft.com/) that sold 3000 digital collectibles within a few hours, to now a virtual BFF - is a testimony to it. As a content destination, it will serve its viewers a healthy dose of chuckles and laughs, by popular stand-up comics and writers, such as Munawar Faruqui, Vipul Goyal, Gaurav Kapoor and Niveditha Prakasam, amongst many others.

Fully Faltoo’s Originals slate will include quirky shows such as Parodise Station, a series of parodies and funny spins on song, shows, films, trailers and everything in between; FF Reacts, where India’s favourite comics come together as a collective to react and review latest trends, videos, memes and more, in all their candour; Comment Ok Please, where a pair of comics take a dig on the comments section of popular shows; and Bad Breakups, a fictional anthology short format series featuring young couples going through awkward and embarrassing break-ups.

KaanPhod, on the other hand, aims to be the number one destination for artist and music discovery. Music enthusiasts will have the freedom to plunge into all things music – be it original tracks of emerging artists, fresh sounds, unscripted shows or documentaries on renowned music personalities. Listeners can explore a variety of genres of not just music but also content, including music videos, documentaries, podcasts and masterclasses. The music destination will not just showcase trends across global landscapes, but also highlight Indian music and its place in the cultural fabric of the country. Live jam sessions with India’s favourite artists, guitar streaming sessions with veteran musicians and the latest tunes by emerging indie artists, now are all just a click away.

Speaking on the launch of Fully Faltoo, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “Given the growth of creator universes and our solid digital presence, this is a natural extension for us. Our multiplatform video offering Fully Faltoo will be a singular destination for humorous, thought-provoking and snackable content."

On the launch of KaanPhod, Anshul added, “At KaanPhod, music comes first. Not only will KaanPhod give upcoming talent and new sounds a wider listenership, but also offer enthusiasts a chance to scratch beyond the surface of their favourite musical styles, genres and artists."

