Vicky Donor To Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana Films Remade In Tamil

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most beloved actors in the country. After making his debut a decade ago with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor, Ayushmann has cultivated a huge fan base by delivering many blockbusters. The 37-year-old actor has cemented his place in the industry by doing content-driven films. Such has been the brilliance of his movies, that many of them are being remade in the south film industry. Ayushmann’s blockbuster film Article 15 was recently remade in Tamil. Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin starred in the Tamil remake of Article 15, Nenjuku Needhi. The film received rave reviews from the critics and the audience. The premise of Nenjuku Needhi revolved around the plight of Dalits in Tamil Nadu.

Badhaai Ho is another film of Ayushmann that is being remade in Tamil. The socio-comedy film grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office. The Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho is titled Veetla Vishesham and features RJ Balaji in the lead role. The film revolves around the story of a middle-aged woman who gets pregnant. Boney Kapoor is bankrolling the Tamil remake which also stars Sathyaraj and Urvashi.

Ayushmann’s Vicky Donor was also remade in Tamil. The Tamil remake of Vicky Donor was titled Dharala Prabhu and featured Harish Kalyan, Tanya Hope and Vivekh.

Ayushmann is known for his versatility and challenging the status quo through his films. Last year, Ayushmann starred in Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which revolved around the plight of the transgender in India. Recently, Ayushmann also did Anubhav Sinha’s Anek. The film received mixed reviews from critics and didn’t do well at the box office. Ayushmann has Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero in the pipeline.

Ayushmann Khurrana also has Googly, directed by Raaj Shaansilyaa. The film is expected to release on October 26. Reportedly, he will also star in Chhoti Si Baat remake, which will be directed by Mudassar Aziz.

