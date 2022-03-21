Vicky Jain Says He's Still Staying At Wife Ankita Lokhande’s House As A ‘Ghar Jamai’

The much-loved couple of television, Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain recently opened up about their married life and their new home, into which they are yet to move. During an interview, Vicky was questioned about how he feels sharing his space with his wife at her home. To this, he jokingly said that the actress should answer this question as he is currently living at her parents’ house like a ghar-jamai.

Vicky revealed that whenever he visits Mumbai, he stays at Ankita’s house because the coronavirus pandemic had delayed all the repairing and renovation work of the flat that they had bought. “So we couldn’t shift to our new house. I am still staying as a ‘ghar jamai’ at Ankita’s place (laughs). Whenever I visit Mumbai I’ve been staying at Ankita’s house," Vicky told ETimes and added: “So this question should be asked to Ankita about how she feels because she has been sharing her house, her cupboard with me for the last two years," he told ETimes.

Apart from this, Ankita Lokhande also talked about how her real married life will begin only after they both start to live together under the same roof. “For me, I feel our real life together as a couple will start after we both start living together under one roof as husband and wife in our own house. When we start making our own house that will be the beginning of our journey as a couple. I know I am going to be a very good housewife and I will handle everything properly. I don’t have any problems sharing my life and everything else with Vicky," the Pavitra Rishta actress said.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14 last year at a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. For her special day, Ankita wore a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She accessorised her bridal look with a long veil and heavy traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Vicky Jain wore an ivory sherwani and looked absolutely charming.

Currently, the two can be seen on the reality show Smart Jodi.

