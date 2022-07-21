Vicky-Katrina to Virat-Anushka, Bollywood Style Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Ideas

Indian Bollywood buffs are true romantics at heart, and with the upcoming wedding season, a good pre-wedding shoot is in the mind of all couples. Bollywood has introduced some heart-melting moments on the big screen and they look magical. So why not include these moments in your pre-wedding shoot?

We are here to show some of the best moments you can have with your future spouse, Bollywood style.

Vicky Katrina

One of the most magical moments can be made near the sea. If you are going to have a photoshoot on the seashore or a cruise, then the Vicky-Katrina pose from their trip is a must-have in your shoot.

Alia Ranbir

Alia-Ranbir’s recent wedding soon saw them entering into a new stage of life. The must-include pic they had from their wedding was with Alia putting her hand on Ranbir’s shoulder touching his nose with hers.

Deepika-Ranveer

If you want to include the ethnic look, do think about doing the Deepika-Ranveer look with them facing each other. You will need to keep the dressing sense in mind to pull off the perfect pic.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The most adorable idea for a photo is with the man standing in front while the woman holds his face and pulls him closer. This picture of celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is the goals, isn’t it?

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli

An intimate picture, which is clicked in normal clothes, is a must for any photoshoot. It shows that your love is at its peak because you can be comfortable with each other anywhere. This sort of love is often seen in pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. In this photograph, the man holds the girl in his arms and kisses her face from the side.

