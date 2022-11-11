Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan Laugh As Sikandar Kher Calls Them 'Sisters' At Monica, O My Darling Event

Monica, O My Darling star Sikandar Kher surely knows how to make his friends laugh! The starkid proved the same during the special screening of the film on Thursday in Mumbai as he cracked a joke and called his friends Vicky Kaushal and Abhisek Bachchan ‘sisters’.

The movie features an ensemble star cast including actors like Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. The Vasan Bala-directed neo-noir comedy thriller was released on Friday. And ahead of its release, several Bollywood celebrities from Sikandar’s parents Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher to his friends Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan attended the special screening of the Netflix film.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, Sikandar Kher is seen welcoming Abhishek and Vicky at the event. He walked towards a spot holding their hands and told the paparazzi, “meri dono behene aai hain (both my sisters have come)." Vicky burst out in laughter on being called a ‘sister’. The childhood friends went on to pose together for the paparazzi.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher also joined Sikandar at the event. While Anupam was in black casuals, Kirron was in a black and white check top and black pants. The family of three posed together for the paparazzi. Arjun Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill and more also turned up for the eventful night.

Advertisement

Directed by Vasan Bala, Monica, O My Darling revolves around a robotics expert trying to achieve something big in life. However, an unexpected turn of events forces him to join a plot involving murder. Writer Yogesh Chandekar has penned the script and Matchbox Shots produced this film.

Advertisement

Monica, O My Darling revolves around a robotics expert Jayant Arkhedkar (Rajkummar Rao), who tries to effect the perfect murder, enlisting the help of his oddball colleagues.

Vasan Bala talked about the film at its trailer launch and said, “I am excited for the audience to get a glimpse into the world of Monica O My Darling and be a part of this dark-humored crime mystery. I cannot wait for the audience to see what a fabulous job the cast has done, and it’s been a terrific ride collaborating with Matchbox Shots, who have been absolutely superb and I always look forward to working with Netflix and creating ground-breaking, binge-worthy content."

Read all the Latest Movies News here