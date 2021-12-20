Vicky Kaushal All Smiles as Paparazzi Congratulates Him on His Marriage to Katrina Kaif

After a lavish wedding in Rajasthan, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have now resumed their work on their professional fronts. On Monday, the Uri actor was clicked at the Mumbai airport as he was heading to Indore for his film. The paparazzi greeted the newlywed and congratulated him on his marriage. They also requested him to pose for pictures. Vicky happily obliged and smiled at the shutterbugs as they congratulated him.

He was seen dressed in a black casual tee, paired with a grey tracksuit. Sharing the video on Instagram, Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani wrote, “#vickykaushal heading back to work as he leaves for his film shoot in Indore. No there is not going to be a reception as of now."

On Sunday, Vicky and Katrina were seen arriving at their new house for the house warming ceremony. They were also accompanied by their close family members. They were clicked outside their Juhu apartment by paparazzi, who shared the videos on social media. A Priest was also seen arriving for the ceremony. The couple recently returned from their honeymoon.

Take a look at the videos:

Meanwhile, the grand VicKat wedding celebrations began from December 7 and saw ceremonies of ‘Mehendi’, ‘Haldi’ and ‘Sangeet’. Post their marriage, the two have been sharing heartwarming pictures from the wedding celebrations.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 in the pipeline, whereas Vicky Kaushal has Govinda Naam Mera and Sam Bahadur up his alley.

