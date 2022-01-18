Vicky Kaushal and Friend Shireen Mirza Revisit ‘Good Old Acting School Days’ With This Clip From 2009

A throwback clip or photo of a celebrity is never too much, especially on a weekday. And that’s why we are just loving an old video of Vicky Kaushal and his friend, actress Shireen Mirza, that has recently surfaced on the Internet. The throwback video is from the duo’s acting school days and they both look quite young in the now-viral clip. Here’s what actually happened - Shireen conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Monday. A fan asked her to share a video or a photo with Vicky.

Fulfilling the request, the actress posted a clip of herself and Vicky Kaushal performing a skit at their acting school back in 2009. Sharing the clip, Shireen Mirza hilariously wrote: ‘Jab hum chote bachhe the (when we were little kids).’ In the next story, she asked Vicky to apologize her for posting the aforementioned clip of themselves jokingly. She wrote, ‘Flding hands already for posting this ha ha ha’ with laughing emojis.

Resharing the video on his Instagram story, Vicky captioned it: ‘Good old acting school days (2009).’

Check out the whole clip of Vicky Kaushal and Shireen that the latter shared on social media:

Vicky Kaushal was pursuing an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunications from a Mumbai college. However, he left the job to make a career in Bollywood.

He studied acting at Kishore Namit Kapoor's academy and went to work as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur.

Vicky Kaushal made his debut as the lead actor in the 2015 film Masaan. The film was even nominated for Oscars and won many awards back home. After being lauded for his performance in Masaan, Vicky featured in films such as Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which fetched him the National Award, and Sardar Udham.

Shireen Mirza is known for her work in the TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

