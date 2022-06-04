Home » News » Movies » Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif To Appear On Screen Together In A First, Details Here

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif To Appear On Screen Together In A First, Details Here

VikCat likely to feature together in a D'Decor commercial

June 04, 2022
Updated: June 04, 2022, 11:04 IST

It has been six months since one of Bollywood’s most adorable couples, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, got married in a grand affair in December last year. The lovebirds are enjoying marital bliss while also taking out time for the shooting of their films. However, both are yet to share screen space together.

VicKat fans may soon have a treat as both of them are expected to soon be seen together in an ad film. This has come as a sweet surprise for the couple’s fans all across the country and they are eagerly waiting for it.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Vicky and Katrina will be seen together in a D’Décor commercial. However, they are not replacing Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who earlier featured in the brand’s promotional videos.

Vicky and Katrina are likely to endorse a new segment of the brand, according to the report. The brand has approached Vicky and Katrina to do the ad film and they are just one step away from giving their nod to the project.

According to the report, D’Dcor feels they need a vibrant couple like VicKat to attract youth audiences. The brand is going to launch a new set of collections, which will appeal to the young customers.

Vicky and Katrina had reportedly been offered quite a few films and web series together but they did not show interest while they have shown interest in this ad film.

The entire team of the production is excited to begin the prep of the advertisement and is just waiting for their final go ahead.

On the work front, Katrina and Vicky have many projects in the pipeline. Katrina will be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Also, the actress will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Vicky Kaushal is going to be seen next with Sara Ali Khan in a film by Laxman Utekar.

