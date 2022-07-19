Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Walk Hand-in-Hand As They Return From Maldives Vacay, See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are always a sight to the sore eyes! The couple was recently holidaying in the Maldives with their friends. They travelled to the exotic location to ring in Katrina’s birthday and stayed back a few days to enjoy a well-needed break. The couple returned back to the bay on Tuesday and got the shutterbugs busy as soon as they arrived.

The couple was seen walking out of the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand. Katrina was seen wearing a black tee with a pink print on it which she paired with a pair of ripped denim pants and sneakers. Vicky on the other hand was seen wearing a plain white tee with denim pants and sneakers as well. With masks covering their face, Katrina and Vicky directly headed for their car as against posing for the paparazzi.

Katrina Kaif had a ball with Vicky Kaushal and their friends in the Maldives. Besides celebrating her birthday on a yacht, Katrina and Vicky, along with their friends, enjoyed some time in the pool, headed for some adventure activities and enjoyed some good food as well.

Katrina also posted a couple of other photos from their vacation featuring their friends. Katrina shared pictures with her girl gang including sister Isabella Kaif, Mini Mathur, Angira Dhar, Sharvari Wagh, and Karishma Kohli. Vicky had also posted a picture with the boys including brother Sunny Kaushal, brother-in-law Sebastian Laurent Michel, Kabir Khan, and Anand Tiwari.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Ileana D’Cruz, who was also a part of the celebrations, now dating Katrina’s brother Sebastian.

On her work front, Katrina will share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 where she would reunite with Salman Khan, and in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

