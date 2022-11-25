Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Mushy Exchange During Insta Live For Govinda Naam Mera Song Bijli

The first song from Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani's new film Govinda Naam Mera, Bijli, was released today. It is power-packed with the duo's energetic moves. Vicky and Kiara decided to do an Instagram Live session on the occasion of the song's release. On Friday afternoon, they discussed their upcoming movie, shared BTS moments from the song rehearsals and read out fans' comments.

During the session, Kiara and Vicky discussed their experiences while filming the movie and the song, as well as recalling some of their experiences. Both of them talked about the effort they put into the song’s filming, and they even mentioned that they did costume rehearsals for the song, which is not something actors typically do for film songs.

Katrina Kaif, who had also joined Instagram Live as an audience member, left a sweet comment acknowledging their efforts and wrote, “You succeeded."

This sparked an equally endearing response from Vicky for his wife, in which he said, “the legend has approved". Vicky further said, “You know it is very difficult to impress her". He also commented, “Hi wifey, sorry I couldn’t call you." Vicky is also heard telling Kiara that he was unable to answer Katrina's call last night because he was in Kolkata shooting for his new film. When requested by a user to add Katrina Kaif to the Instagram Live session, Vicky adorably replied that she can't as she is resting after a night shoot.

Talking about her new song, Kiara said that it's a catchy one, and Vicky responded by saying he's been listening to it on loop since the morning. Bijli is indeed an extremely catchy song, written by Vayu and composed by Sachi-Jigar.

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and actor Viraj Ghelani also joined the conversation in between and shared their opinions on the newly released song. Khaitan also revealed that he appears in the film in a cameo role.

Govinda Naam Mera is a family entertainer that revolves around the titular role (Vicky Kaushal), a small-town background dancer and choreographer and his girlfriend Suku (Kiara Advani). Life appears to be spiralling downward for him, with a mountain of debt to pay off and a house on the line, as well as a wife named Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) who has an affair. The film will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 16.

