Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani's Characters From Govinda Naam Mere Out

Vicky Kaushal’s next film Govinda Naam Mera, touted to be a masala entertainer, is set to have an OTT release on Disney+Hotstar on December 16. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, has Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani as the female leads opposite Vicky Kaushal. All three actors on Friday shared separate character-specific posters of the film on their Instagram handles.

Advertisement

The posters introduce Vicky Kaushal as Govinda, a dancer and Bhumi and Kiara as his hot wife and naughty girlfriend respectively. A poster featuring all three was also shared. It shows Vicky Kaushal seated in a bathtub between his two leading ladies.

The film was initially slated to have a theatrical release in June this year but got postponed for unspecified reasons. Now, it will have an OTT release and will be Vicky Kaushal’s second OTT film after the critically acclaimed Sardar Udham Singh.

The film is said to be a quirky murder mystery and from the looks of the posters will have a lot of comedy elements as well. The trailer will be unveiled on November 20 and the posters have certainly piqued interest for the trailer.

Advertisement

The film marks Vicky’s second film under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions after the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Vicky will also appear with Sara Ali Khan in the next, as-yet-untitled romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar.

Additionally, he has an untitled Anand Tiwari project starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, Tripti Dimri’s Sam Bahadur, and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He portrays Sam Manekshaw, India’s first Field Marshal, in the movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here