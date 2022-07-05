Vicky Kaushal Brings 'Masaan' Clean-Shaven Look Back After Katrina Kaif Poked Fun At His Beard

Katrina Kaif poking fun at Vicky Kaushal’s beard last week finally makes sense! The Sardar Udham actor has kissed his beard goodbye for what appears to be a look for his upcoming movie. The actor was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Monday night sporting a clean-shaven look. The appearance brought back memories of his movie Masaan.

The paparazzi spotted Vicky making his way out wearing a black tee and a pair of denim pants. The actor smiled for a few pictures. In a video, Vicky was also seen signing a T-shirt for a fan and wishing her via a video call.

See Vicky Kaushal’s new look below:

Just last week, Katrina took to her Instagram Stories and teased Vicky about what seems to be his new look. Katrina was mighty impressed with Hrithik Roshan’s bearded look and wanted hubby Vicky to grow one like him. The Namaste London actress shared a reel from Hrithik’s Instagram feed in her stories on Thursday. Lauding her Bang Bang co-star’s bearded look, she wrote, “Loving this Beardo vibe," along with tagging Hrithik and Vicky.

Vicky’s response to his wife’s request and his ROFL response has left fans asking for more. Vicky reshared her story, tagged the brand Hrithik was promoting, and wrote “We need to talk".

Fans believe that his new look is for his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur. The much-awaited film is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky’s first look as Sam Manekshaw came out in 2019. The actor was dressed in an Army uniform while sporting a mustache. Sharing the picture on social media at the time, Vicky said he feels honoured and proud to be showing Sam Bahadur’s journey on screen. He also wrote that remembering him on his death anniversary, he is embracing the new journey with Meghna Gulzar and Ronnie Screwvala.

