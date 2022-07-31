Vicky Kaushal Calls Katrina Kaif 'Woman of My Life' As Kay Beauty Wins 'Brand of the Year' Award

Vicky Kaushal is a proud husband. The actor took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for his wife, actress-entrepreneur Katrina Kaif, whose beauty line Kay Beauty won ‘brand of the year’ honour at a recent awards ceremony.

Katrina reposted an Instagram post of Vogue India on her official account and shared the happy news with her fans. The post read: “It came, it conquered, and it’s definitely here to stay – meet the homegrown makeup brand that won hearts across the country and the VOGUE India beauty ‘brand of the year’ award for #VBF2022. Ever since its 2019 launch, Katrina Kaif’s (@katrinakaif) Kay Beauty (@kaybykatrina) instantly grew to become one of India’s most loved makeup brands. The philosophy was simple –– making makeup more accessible to the girl and boy next door. And even three years later, Kay Beauty doesn’t fail to impress with its array of high-performance, trendy, and super affordable products that are formulated with natural ingredients. The brand’s celebration of skin colour and body positivity, make it the perfect go-to for every generation in the country."

Vicky was quick to react to the post and dropped a heartwarming comment. “Brand of the year by the Woman of my life! Congratulations beautiful," he wrote. Vicky also reshared Katrina’s post on his Instagram story alongside red heart emojis.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal shared glimpses of his prep meeting for his upcoming film Sam Bahadur. The actor shared a couple of photos of their table read featuring his co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and is set to go on floors soon. The movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. He was the first army officer to get promoted to the rank of field marshal.

